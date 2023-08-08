Is Africa on the Verge of a Second Anti-Colonial Liberation?

Written by Denis Rogatyuk, a Russian-Australian journalist and writer based in Latin America, who serves as the international director of El Ciudadano media platform, one of Chile’s largest independent media sources.

Title: Africa’s Resurgence: Could a Second Anti-Colonial Liberation be on the Horizon?

In a demonstration of rising discontent, supporters of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) gather in Niamey on August 6, 2023 (© AFP).

Africa, often referred to as the cradle of human civilization and the world’s most resource-rich continent, continues to grapple with the puzzling paradox of being the globe’s poorest region despite its abundant wealth. President Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso underscores that younger generations struggle to fathom this incongruity.

Throughout the continent, a wave of uprisings and armed revolts led by anti-colonial military figures has emerged, driven by the pursuit of reclaiming sovereignty from European imperialist powers, notably France.

Among the collective of former French colonies in West Africa, countries such as Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have historically acted as vital suppliers of natural resources to France and other European nations. Notably, Niger provides 15% of the uranium required for French nuclear reactors, while Burkina Faso and Guinea contribute significantly to gold exports. Mali, meanwhile, contends with armed Islamist groups as it manages its gold exports.

The West African geopolitical landscape shifted dramatically in 2021, as successive pro-French regimes fell to military insurrections. The upheaval commenced with Mali in May 2021 when Assimi Goita led a coup, demanding the exit of French military personnel. Following suit, the Central African Republic expelled French troops in June 2021. Guinea experienced a military takeover in September 2021, orchestrated by Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire.

A year later, Burkina Faso’s President Traore assumed power, becoming the world’s youngest head of state, and subsequently, he expelled French forces in January 2023. Additionally, Niger experienced a military uprising on July 26, leading to Abdourahamane Tchiani’s presidency and the expulsion of French forces, along with the embargo on uranium exports to France.

The trajectory of Burkina Faso’s President Traore is particularly intriguing. During his participation in the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, he voiced solidarity with Russia as part of Africa’s extended family. He denounced the exploitation of the continent by European powers and concluded with the rallying cry “Homeland or death! We shall win!” reminiscent of Ernesto Che Guevara and Cuba’s national motto.

Comparisons have arisen between Traore and Thomas Sankara, the revolutionary leader of Burkina Faso from 1983 to 1987, often dubbed the “African Che Guevara.” Sankara similarly expelled French forces, nationalized resources, and implemented socialist policies before succumbing to assassination in a pro-French coup.

In light of these events, what actions might France and its allies undertake? The United States and Britain have already suspended aid to Niger and its allies in response to the uranium export ban. Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including many former French colonies, issued an ultimatum to Niger on July 30, warning of military intervention unless Tchiani relinquished power. Although Nigeria, an important French ally and ECOWAS leader, was positioned to launch a potential military action, the Nigerian senate rejected the proposal. With the ultimatum expired, Niger subsequently closed its airspace to commercial flights.

The presidents of Burkina Faso and Mali assert that any military intervention in Niger constitutes a declaration of war against them. However, African nations possess a trump card: a long-standing friendship with Russia.

The Africa-Russia summit in St. Petersburg saw delegations from 49 African countries attending. Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed Moscow’s support against neo-colonialism, highlighting debt relief and grain donations. Historical ties between African and Russian peoples extend back to the 18th century, underscored by figures like Abram Gannibal, an African general who served the Russian Army and was Alexander Pushkin’s great-grandfather.

In Africa’s scramble for independence, Ethiopia stood as a lone sovereign nation. The Soviet Union bolstered African liberation efforts, providing arms and ammunition to revolutionary forces. This solidarity remains ingrained in African memory.

Across the continent, admiration for Russia resonates, extending beyond former French colonies. Julius Malema, leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters, condemned French actions and proclaimed, “We are Putin, and Putin is us! We will never support imperialism against President Putin!” A profound shift towards a multipolar world order appears underway, steering Africa away from its historical European colonizers.

The views expressed here belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect those of RT.