Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Former IPPIS officer admits bribe-taking for jobs

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Haruna Kolo, a former Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) desk officer at the commission has admitted collecting N75 million from some persons on the instruction of the chairman, Farida Dankaka.

Kolo alleged that the FCC chairperson instructed him to send the money to his personal bank account and pay to her in cash, which he did at several meetings in her house.

Kolo said he resigned from FCC on November 2, 2022, to begin a new job at the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria AMCON, but still received salary from FCC on two occasion. He revealed that he notified FCC human resource officer about the payment but was told it was not an issue and that it would be handled.

He said;

“When she came to Federal Character Commission as the executive chairman, she appointed me as a protocol officer and I carried out my duty diligently.

“On the allegations of job racketeering, the FCC chairman instructed me to liaise with one Mr Shehu, who is a personal driver and PA to Taraba State commissioner.

”As a desk officer, I’m responsible to take whoever is employed to IPPIS for capturing No one can go there without a letter from the chairman or the human resource officer of FCC.

Advertisement

When she came, she wrote a letter to the Accountant General instructing that no letter from FCC should be honoured except she signs the letter. So, whenever there were new employments, she signs, gives to me and I take to the Accountant General’s Office for capturing.

“Shehu is the one that brought those who paid money to my account for job, some paid N1million, others N1.5 million all to my personal account. She asked me to give cash to her which I did through POS, so there is no evidence of transfer or anything.

“On the allegation of working at seven places, I was never at anytime involved in seven jobs, they are making the allegation, based on assumption.

”The second allegation on my subsequent employment to AMCON, that was as a result of her personal favour to me, we were four in number.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Actress Sandra Bullock’s partner, Bryan Randall dies at 57
Next article
Unknown Gunmen burn down Anambra Lawmaker’s House
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘BRICS bank’ looks to local currencies as Russia sanctions bite

News Wire -
NDB must do more in local currency -South...

Construction of China Gezhouaba Group’s Kandadji dam in Niger suspended due to coup – company

News Wire -
NIAMEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The China Gezhouaba Group...

Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens as CBN claims, lifting FX curbs attracted $1.4 bln inflows in June

Charles Akpeji -
ABUJA, Aug 10 - Nigeria attracted inflows of $1.41...

Gunmen kill 20 people in Nigeria’s Plateau state, others wounded – police

News Wire -
BAUCHI, Nigeria, Aug 10 - At least...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘BRICS bank’ looks to local currencies as Russia sanctions bite

News Analysis 0
NDB must do more in local currency -South...

Construction of China Gezhouaba Group’s Kandadji dam in Niger suspended due to coup – company

Geopolitics 0
NIAMEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The China Gezhouaba Group...

Nigeria’s economic crisis worsens as CBN claims, lifting FX curbs attracted $1.4 bln inflows in June

Analysis 0
ABUJA, Aug 10 - Nigeria attracted inflows of $1.41...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights