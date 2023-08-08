Menu
BREAKING: Pastor Taiwo Odukoya is dead

By: News Wire

Date:

The Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church in Lagos, Taiwo Odukoya, is dead.

The church announced the sad news in a statement on its official social media pages on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

According to the statement, Pastor Odukoya died on the 7th of August, 2023, in the USA. He was aged 67.

“The Fountain of Life Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Odukoya, Founding Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA. We are in total submission to you Lord!!! We thank the Lord for the gift of a great leader,” the statement read.

The pastor’s late wife, Nomthi, died on November 9, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer.

The couple were married for 11 years and had two boys.

Before Nomthi, Odukoya was married to Bimbo, his first wife, who died in the 2005 during the Sosoliso plane crash which occurred in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital.

