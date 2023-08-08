Menu
BBNaija All Stars: ”I am freaking dating a billionaire, I can’t fight on TV – Princess

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Evicted Big Brother All Stars housemate, Princess has revealed that she is dating a billionaire.

Princess who was evicted on Sunday made this known in her post-eviction interview.

While responding to questions from her fans on why she was “quiet” in the show, Princess said she is a grown woman and cannot be fighting over men or food.

”I do not know how I will come to TV and start fighting over what? over food or over a man?

”I am freaking dating a billionaire, I can’t do that.

”I understand that maybe I should have given you people more. Chai sorry.” (www.naija247news.com).

