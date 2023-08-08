An In-Depth Look at the Decline and Continued Depreciation of the Nigerian Naira

Exploring the Nigerian Naira’s Turbulent Journey: A Tale of Unpredictability and Political Influence

Since 1986, the Nigerian naira’s relationship with foreign currencies, especially the US dollar, has been marked by volatility, unpredictability, turbulence, and even enrichment for certain individuals. This retrospective delves into the evolution of Nigeria’s foreign exchange management, revealing how the naira’s exchange rate has become intricately linked to political dynamics.

The ongoing discourse revolves around the question of whether Nigeria should devalue the naira, but could this proposed solution be a response to a non-existent problem?

The Era of President Ibrahim Babangida’s Second-Tier Foreign Exchange Market (SFEM)

The year 1986 witnessed the introduction of the SFEM, a component of IMF reforms reluctantly embraced by General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) due to Nigeria’s precarious situation. During the 1970s and early 1980s, the naira held a relatively stable exchange rate of around 90 kobo to $1. By the time IBB stepped down in 1993, the naira had weakened considerably to 17 naira to $1. This period also saw the introduction of bureaux de change into Nigeria’s economic landscape.

The drastic depreciation of the naira in those years likely contributed to Nigerians’ enduring perception of a robust currency as a sign of a ‘strong’ economy. This sentiment stems from the memory of the naira’s decline against the dollar. Unfortunately, the anticipated industrialization linked to a weaker exchange rate did not materialize.

President Sani Abacha’s Rule and the Forex Black Market

During the five-year reign of President Sani Abacha from 1993 to 1998, the official exchange rate remained fixed at 22 naira to $1. However, maintaining this rate proved challenging due to the limited availability of dollars, especially given the depressed oil prices at the time. As the official rate stayed stagnant, a forex black market emerged, with the naira trading as high as 88 naira to $1. Many individuals amassed significant wealth during this period through arbitrage.

The inflexible official exchange rate gave rise to the forex black market, which remains a fixture today. The gap between the official rate and the black market rate led to creative financial strategies, such as the ‘blended’ rate, where banks used official and black market rates to meet forex demands.

Joseph Sanusi and Introduction of the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM)

Under Joseph Sanusi’s leadership, the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) was introduced. With Nigeria’s reserves depleted and facing the unsustainable ‘military fiction’ rate of 22 naira, the naira’s value was bound to change. Within a year, the naira had weakened to 85 naira to $1, and the gap with the black market had narrowed to 105 naira. Nigeria’s mounting foreign debt and low oil prices further compounded the challenges.

Sanusi’s tenure involved experimentation, such as suspending the IFEM and imposing limits on banks’ forex sales margins. Similar measures continue today under Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Chukwuma Soludo’s Era and the Oil Boom

During the period of rising oil prices from late 2003 to mid-2008, Nigeria experienced a surge in foreign reserves and debt relief. Chukwuma Soludo harmonized multiple exchange rates and liberalized forex regulations. This convergence led to naira appreciation without active intervention.

The oil boom and prudent policies led to the naira strengthening by around 20% against the dollar. However, the subsequent decline in oil prices prompted an artificial scarcity of forex and a naira devaluation under Soludo.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s Stewardship and High Oil Prices

Central Bank governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi faced the challenge of stabilizing the naira with high oil prices but insufficient reserves. Removing the one-year bond restriction attracted foreign investment, but this resulted in ‘hot money’ inflows and outflows.

The political climate influenced decisions, with Nigeria eager to achieve JP Morgan Index inclusion. Stability was achieved under Sanusi, despite oil price fluctuations, with the naira trading around 164 naira to $1 by the end of his term in 2014.

Governor Godwin Emefiele and the Current Landscape

With oil prices plummeting, Nigeria’s revenues dropped dramatically. Governor Emefiele’s response included banning the Interbank forex market and imposing restrictions on forex eligibility. This led to controlled forex rationing and whispers of arbitrage within the banking sector.

The larger lessons from Nigeria’s forex journey highlight the country’s inability to prudently manage oil revenues. Politicizing the naira’s exchange rate exacerbates economic challenges and fosters short-term interventions.

Ultimately, depoliticizing the naira’s exchange rate and allowing market forces to determine its value may be the most credible approach. The prevailing economic crisis underscores the need for a long-term strategy and prudent fiscal management.