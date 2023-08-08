Actress Sandra Bullock’s partner, Bryan Randall dies at 57

August 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American actress, Sandra Bullock’s longterm partner, Bryan Randall, has died aged 57 after private ALS Battle, his family announced in a statement on Monday, August 7.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on 5 August, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis],” his family shared.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” his family added.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” the statement sent to People magazine concluded, signed, “His Loving Family.”

Bullock has yet to make an individual statement about Randall’s death.

Advertisement

The actress, 59, met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, in 2015 when he was photographing her son Louis’s birthday. She and Randall made a public appearance together at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding later that year.

Bullock has two adopted children, Louis Bardo Bullock (13) and Laila Bullock (11).

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock told Red Table Talk in 2021.

“I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” The Lost City star said of marriage, adding: “I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”(www.naija247news.com).