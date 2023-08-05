“Tinubu of Nigeria Appeals to Senate for ECOWAS Intervention in Niger.”

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has written a letter to the country’s Senate, seeking their support for a regional military intervention in neighboring Niger. The democratically elected government of Mohamed Bazoum was toppled by a coup last week.

As the current holder of the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, a regional powerhouse Nigeria, imposed sanctions on Niger, giving the coup leaders a week to restore Bazoum to power or face possible armed intervention.

ECOWAS sanctions include border closures and suspension of financial and commercial ties. Attempts at negotiation with the coup leaders, led by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar, have so far been unsuccessful.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the coup leader, remains defiant, refusing to reinstate Bazoum and denouncing the sanctions as “illegal” and “inhumane.”

Nigeria, with the largest armed forces in the region, is ready to lead any intervention force in Niger. Western countries have also condemned the coup, as Niger was considered a reliable partner in the fight against armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS in the Sahel region.

Despite being one of the poorest countries relying heavily on external aid, Niger faces cuts in aid from several Western nations due to the coup crisis.”