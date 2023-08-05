Senate Schedules Screening of Keyamo and Other Ministerial Nominees for Today

Senate to Resume Fifth Day of Ministerial Nominees’ Screening, Including Festus Keyamo and Others

The Senate is set to continue the screening of President Bola Tinubu’s 48 ministerial nominees on Saturday. The red chamber previously screened some nominees on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Today’s screening includes Festus Keyamo, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Lola John, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, and Mariya Mahmoud.

On July 27, 2023, the President submitted a list of 28 nominees to the Senate for confirmation, followed by a supplementary list of 19 nominees on August 2, 2023. On August 4, 2023, a nominee from Kano State, Maryam Shetty, was withdrawn, and Keyamo and Mahmoud were appointed as replacements.

The Senate has already screened 28 nominees in the first batch and 13 in the second batch. On Friday, they screened several candidates, including Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, and others. On Wednesday, Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, and Doris Uzoka were screened.

In previous screenings, ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai and Dave Umahi, along with other nominees, underwent confirmation proceedings. The Senate continues its rigorous screening process for the ministerial nominees.