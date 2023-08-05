Peter Obi Expresses Regret Over GSK’s Exit from Nigeria, Citing Poor Economic Management

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, expressed regret over the impending departure of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a British pharmaceutical giant, from Nigeria after 51 years. GSK recently announced plans to cease prescription medicines and vaccine production in the country, transitioning to a third-party direct distribution model.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a tweet on Friday night, Obi expressed concern that the company’s reason for leaving Nigeria is disheartening, as they no longer see a prospect for the country as a productive business environment. He believes this is a consequence of the cumulative poor management of Nigeria’s economy, leading to job losses and an increase in the poverty index.

Obi highlighted the significant contributions of multinational companies like GSK to Nigeria’s human capital development, creating jobs and business opportunities for thousands of Nigerians. He emphasized the importance of encouraging and supporting local and foreign investments in the country to move the economy from consumption to production. In his view, creating an environment that sustains and attracts investors is essential for Nigeria’s growth and prosperity.

Advertisement

GSK, known for products like Panadol, Ribena, Lucozade, and others, was incorporated in Nigeria in June 1971 and has been a significant player in the pharmaceutical industry in the country. Its exit raises concerns about the need to address economic challenges and retain multinational investments for Nigeria’s growth and development.