Nigeria’s President Tinubu hails inauguration of a major gas-fired power plant.

Nigeria commenced the construction of a 1,350 megawatt gas-fired power plant near Abuja, led by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This significant project aims to address the country’s frequent power cuts and boost its sluggish economic growth.

The Gwagwalada Independent Power Plant, utilizing Nigerian gas, is set to provide approximately 11% of the nation’s energy needs and will be developed in three phases, according to the state oil firm NNPC.

With China Mechanical Engineering Corp. and GE Vernova partnering with NNPC, the first phase is expected to be completed by 2024.

President Tinubu expressed his commitment to establishing a robust energy sector that will enhance Nigeria’s power generation, stabilize the grid, and resolve distribution bottlenecks affecting homes and businesses.

The project is part of Nigeria’s broader plan, along the AKK natural gas pipeline corridor, to increase the country’s generation capacity by 3600 megawatts, contributing to addressing energy challenges and fostering economic growth.