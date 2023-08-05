Niger Coup: Arewa Economic Forum Warns against Military Action that Can Jeopardise Economic Stability in Northern Nigeria

… Expresses Solidarity with Northern Senators on Diplomatic Engagement

The Arewa Economic Renewal Forum, a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, in the vanguard of the North’s socio-economic rebirth, has expressed its stand in solidarity with the Northern Nigerian Senators, as they take a principled stance against Nigeria’s participation in any type of military intervention or economic sanctions on Niger Republic.

In a statement by its Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kantoma, the Arewa Forum believed that a peaceful resolution to the political crisis in Niger Republic can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomatic engagement, rather than through the use of force or punitive measures.

They pointed out that Northern Nigeria would be negatively affected considering the proximity and the sociocultural relationship built over the years.

The statement reads: “By encouraging open and constructive discussions, it becomes possible to address the root causes of conflicts, promote understanding, and develop lasting solutions. In this case, it is essential to facilitate constructive dialogue between all relevant parties involved in the political crisis in the Niger Republic to avoid a situation that can worsen the socioeconomic stability of Northern Nigeria.

“Respecting the sovereignty and self-determination of nations is a fundamental principle of international relations. It is not in our place to dictate which governments should be in power or how political transitions should occur. Instead, it is important to support and facilitate a democratic process that allows the citizens of the Niger Republic to determine their own future.

“We firmly stand for peaceful and democratic means of conflict resolution so that there can be political and economic stability not only in Northern Nigeria but the country as a whole.

“Military intervention and economic sanctions often have far-reaching consequences, such as civilian casualties, humanitarian crises, and economic instability. To prevent these negative outcomes, it is imperative for countries to prioritize diplomatic efforts, mediation, and negotiation as the primary avenues for resolving political disputes.

“Further emphasizing the significance of peaceful resolution, we urge Northern Nigerian Senators to consider the potential implications of military intervention or sanctions on regional stability and cooperation. These actions may not only strain the relationship between Nigeria and Niger Republic but also have a ripple effect on neighboring countries, contributing to an overall deterioration of peace and security in the region.

“In solidarity with the Northern Nigerian Senators, we call for the rejection of any military intervention or economic sanctions on the Niger Republic. Instead, we advocate for dialogue and diplomatic engagement as the primary means to restore peace and stability in the country.

Let us support the democratic aspirations of the people of Niger Republic and demonstrate a commitment to upholding international norms and principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and peaceful conflict resolution.”