EntertainmentNollywood

“May is not just my daughter-in-law,my love for her is strong – Pete Edochie Reveals

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 5, 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor and legend,Pete Edochie has finally broken his silence on his son’s failed marriage.

Recall that Yul Edochie had in April 2022 announced actress Judy Austin as his second wife and also detailed that they had a son together.

Following this, Yul’s first wife, May Edochie, has reportedly filed for divorce.

Reacting to this in his recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Pete Edochie credited May for the success of her 18 years marriage to Yul.

Expressing his love for May, Pete described her as a wonderful and exceptionally brilliant person, saying she’s not just his daughter-in-law, but his most beloved among the rest of his son’s wives.

When asked about Yul’s second marriage to Judy, he said: “Suddenly we heard that he had taken a wife.

“Mary  is not just a daughter-in-law. I don’t want to say that I love Mary more than the other wives of my sons but the love I have for her is so strong , why? The father and I were very close.”

“Mary is a very brilliant girl. You may not know that. Mary is a computer wizard, and to a very large extent, the success of that home is to Mary’s credit, yeah. But again you know things like this happen and it’s so difficult to convince her that you’re not part of it”, he said.(www.naija247news.com).

