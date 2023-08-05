Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Investor Confidence in Nigeria will be restored after CBN’s Forensic Audit, President Tinubu Tells World Bank Chief

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The President disclosed this during an audience with the President of the World Bank, Mr. Ajay Banga on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja
ABUJA, Nigeria, August 5, 2023/ — President Bola Tinubu says a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank is underway, while a thorough overhaul of the Civil Service payroll is imminent.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The President disclosed this during an audience with the President of the World Bank, Mr. Ajay Banga on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

”A comprehensive forensic audit is on-going at the Central Bank. We are going to do very serious structural review of the Civil Service payroll. I can’t believe in the numbers I’m seeing and I’ve had that experience before at the state level.

”The reforms are in tandem with Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business programme. We’ll block all financial loopholes. The reforms will be targeted at the way we work, change of attitude and equally on educating our people. It’s costly but we will do it,” he said.

Highlighting Nigeria’s resilience and intellectual prowess, the President implored the Bretton Woods institution to view the country as a significant player within the global community, not solely as a struggling economy.

‘‘We stand as a vibrant and educated society, seeking to avert chaos through strategic interventions. Your proactive engagement aligns with our quest for partnership, and together, we shall pursue mutual benefits that enrich us all,’’ he said.

On poverty alleviation, the President called for more increased support from the World Bank, expressing optimism for a productive collaboration between Nigeria and the World Bank that will lead to mutual benefits and sustainable progress.

Advertisement

He also discussed the ongoing efforts to address issues such as subsidy removal, foreign exchange mismanagement, exchange rates, inflation, liquidity, and debt management.

President Tinubu also shared insights into his administration’s substantial reforms, including those aimed at consolidating improvements in Nigeria’s oil industry, enhancing the Ease of Doing Business, and prioritizing security to boost the country’s revenue generation.

The President pointed out the importance of electricity generation for economic development, highlighting the turning of sod earlier today on the first phase (350MW) of the 1,350MW power generation project in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The President explained that this project signifies the administration’s commitment to a comprehensive approach, which encompasses power generation, distribution, energy transition, and tariff adjustments.

While calling for a positive partnership with the World Bank, President Tinubu emphasized key areas of focus, including job creation, digitization, and National Identity Management.

He also requested the World Bank’s support in addressing the challenges posed by the removal of cross-sectoral subsidies, particularly in lessening the impact on less privileged Nigerians.

In his remarks, Mr. Banga commended President Tinubu for his efforts in addressing the economic challenges of the country.

”Yes, we give money and our dollars are very important but where we are really helpful is our expertise and knowledge and our experience from many markets. In that way, we will always be your friend and partner, not just with the money, but with our minds and our hearts and you should be rest assured about that.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Peter Obi Expresses Regret Over GSK’s Exit from Nigeria, Citing Poor Economic Management
Next article
France supports West Africa’s efforts to reverse the coup in Niger
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: U.S back Nigeria’s led ECOWAS Niger Invasion with 1.000 troops

Godwin Okafor -
In a breaking development, the U.S. dispatches 1000 troops...

Unforgivable sins by Funke Egbemode

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Between couples, married couples, are there sins that can...

Bawa Vs Matawalle: The Joke Is On Us – Comfort Obi

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Life is funny. I am trying not to say...

Tinubu’s speech: Discontinuance is the missing word – Anthony Kila

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Let government focus on investing in security, education, health...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: U.S back Nigeria’s led ECOWAS Niger Invasion with 1.000 troops

Geopolitics 0
In a breaking development, the U.S. dispatches 1000 troops...

Unforgivable sins by Funke Egbemode

Opinion 0
Between couples, married couples, are there sins that can...

Bawa Vs Matawalle: The Joke Is On Us – Comfort Obi

Opinion 0
Life is funny. I am trying not to say...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights