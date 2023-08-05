Menu
Search
Subscribe
NIgeria 2023 Presidential Elections

I lost my ‘grandchild’ because of medical neglect in government hospital – Godswill Akpabio, reveals

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has revealed that his ‘grandchild’ died of medical neglect in a government hospital.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He disclosed this during the screening of Tunji Alausa, President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominee, during plenary today August 4. The 32-year-old man Akpabio referred to was his nephew but culturally regarded as his grandchild.

“My first grandchild in 2019 in a federal medical centre died through bleeding. He was receiving drip and it was tissued in the night. There was no help. No doctor, no nurse. He bled until he lost 60 percent of his blood and almost going mental, he struggled and fell on the floor. He was looking for water to drink. He rolled on the floor outside and entered the early morning dew. That is where they found him. By that time, he had gone into a coma. I was on my way to Port Harcourt for the 2019 rally when they called me.” he said

Advertisement

Akpabio said when he got to the medical center, he “struggled” with his physician to revive him but to no avail.

“I struggled. They went and brought a defibrillator to attempt to revive the heart, but it did not work,” he said.
The senate president said when he inquired when the defibrillator was last used, he was told the machine “stopped working eight years ago”.

“I used my hand and struggled with my personal physician, I could not revive him. I had to close his eyes and put him in the mortuary,” he said

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Military Intervention In Niger Republic will affect Nigeria – Northern Leaders warn Tinubu
Next article
Niger Republic signs military contract with Russia’s Wagner mercenaries
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Florida Police Chief Shoot himself in the head hours after he was handcuffed during quarrel with his wife

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Police boss in Tampa, Florida,...

Nigeria Air to begin operations October

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Air will reportedly commence flight...

Atiku Warns Against War with Niger Republic Amid Coup Situation

Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
Former Vice President of Nigeria and 2023 presidential candidate...

Journalist Petitions Senate Over Ministerial Nomination, Alleges Corruption Against Bagudu and Matawalle

Gbenga Samson -
By Bayo Davidson A journalist and legal practitioner, Mr Osa...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Florida Police Chief Shoot himself in the head hours after he was handcuffed during quarrel with his wife

Regions 0
August 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Police boss in Tampa, Florida,...

Nigeria Air to begin operations October

Aviation 0
August 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria Air will reportedly commence flight...

Atiku Warns Against War with Niger Republic Amid Coup Situation

Political parties 0
Former Vice President of Nigeria and 2023 presidential candidate...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights