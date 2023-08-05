Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers’ Sons And Injure His Wife In Jigawa State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown Gunmen numbering about twenty on Wednesday invaded the community at about 2:00 am carrying dangerous weapons, entered houses, and robbed residents.

“They entered into the house of former chairman of Jigawa state consumer protection Faroq Abdullahi and robbed him the sum of over N1million”

“They then moved to the house of one police officer who is working at Zamfara police command and shot his family”

“Two of his sons died on the spot and his wife sustained a degree of injuries at her arm and chest and was rushed to the hospital”

Police spokesman of the Jigawa state command DSP. Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the incident.

Advertisement

According to him police received a report that there was armed robbery at Maman Biyu house located at abuja quarters in Malam-madori local government.

He explained that the incident happened on Wednesday after the hoodlums invaded the house of Maman biyu and killed two of his sons, a 15-year-old Rochard Amos and 15 year old Cyril Amos and injured the mother.

He said the corpses and victim were taken to Hadejia general hospital and confirmed dead by medical doctor.

Police spokesman said effort to trace the culprits is on top gear.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
France supports West Africa’s efforts to reverse the coup in Niger
Next article
Doctor Found Dead In Neighbors Apartment Six Weeks After Wedding
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: U.S back Nigeria’s led ECOWAS Niger Invasion with 1.000 troops

Godwin Okafor -
In a breaking development, the U.S. dispatches 1000 troops...

Unforgivable sins by Funke Egbemode

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Between couples, married couples, are there sins that can...

Bawa Vs Matawalle: The Joke Is On Us – Comfort Obi

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Life is funny. I am trying not to say...

Tinubu’s speech: Discontinuance is the missing word – Anthony Kila

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Let government focus on investing in security, education, health...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: U.S back Nigeria’s led ECOWAS Niger Invasion with 1.000 troops

Geopolitics 0
In a breaking development, the U.S. dispatches 1000 troops...

Unforgivable sins by Funke Egbemode

Opinion 0
Between couples, married couples, are there sins that can...

Bawa Vs Matawalle: The Joke Is On Us – Comfort Obi

Opinion 0
Life is funny. I am trying not to say...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights