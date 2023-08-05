Focus on your child’s disgraceful actions in marriage and leave other people alone – Uche Maduagwu drags Pete Edochie

Actor Uche Maduagwu has slammed his senior colleague, Pete Edochie, who in a recent interview expressed concern over the failed marriages of Nollywood actresses.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Edochie said he learnt about the failed marriages of Chioma Chukwuka, Tonto Dikeh, Ireti Doyle and others.

‘’If you come to our Industry today, most of our girls who got married 2- 3 years ago have all left their husbands, from beginning to the end. I was shocked that Chioma Chukwa had left her husband, Ireti Doyle, Tonto Dikeh.

You take a vow when you are going to get married for better or worse, not for better or out. You will always think it’s greener on the other side, that is the mistake we all make”. Edochie said

Reacting to the interview, Uche said the veteran actor should focus on the marital crisis of his son, Yul Edochie, who ‘got an actress pregnant while on a movie set.’

Uche said Yul is busy posting videos of himself and his second wife Judy singing and dancing on social media when May is mourning the loss of their first son.

Uche said instead of the Veteran actor to discuss this issue, he is busy talking about others. He shared a video on his page and captioned it;

‘’Focus on your PIKIN DISGR*CEFUL actions in Marriage, not these great actresses Matter.

Marriage is supposed to be Enjoyed, not ENDURED. I wept Bitterly after #watching Sir PETE interview, so INSENSITIVE, instead of Boldly criticizing WETIN him PIKIN do him #Wife of more than 16 years of Blissful #Marriage by giving Colleague #Movie Location BELLE, instead of criticizing how him PIKIN Dey do #dance and singing #videos with Judy on social media even when MAY Dey MOURN, you are focusing on Tonto Dikeh, Aunty IRETI and Chioma that are now Fulfilled and spiritually Prosperous. Seriously? ‘’