ECOWAS leaders devise strategy for military intervention in Niger.

West African defense chiefs have formulated a plan for a potential military intervention to reverse the recent coup in Niger. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is withholding specific details from the coup plotters about when and where the intervention will take place. ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace, and security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, stated that the final decision will rest with the bloc’s heads of state.

During a three-day meeting in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, all necessary elements for the intervention, including required resources, deployment strategies, and timing, were discussed.

ECOWAS has already imposed sanctions on Niger and could authorize the use of force if the coup leaders fail to reinstate the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum by the given deadline.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu instructed his government to prepare for various options, including deploying military personnel, in a letter presented to the Senate.

Despite calls for diplomacy and an “amicable resolution,” the coup leaders rejected outside interference and pledged resistance.

The coup leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, previously served as a battalion commander for ECOWAS forces, making him familiar with such missions.

Support from military leaders in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, both ECOWAS members, may complicate the regional response, as they have expressed readiness to support Niger’s military rulers.

Niger plays a significant role in addressing security threats in the region and is seen as an important partner by the United States, France, China, Europe, and Russia due to its uranium and oil resources.

The situation has led several Western nations to cancel aid and cooperation agreements with the military administration since the coup.

Niger’s coup marked the seventh military takeover in Western and Central Africa in less than three years.

President Bazoum, detained after the coup, appealed for US and international assistance, emphasizing the potential devastating consequences if the coup succeeds.

The US recognizes Bazoum as the legitimate leader of Niger and supports ECOWAS efforts to find a resolution to the crisis diplomatically.