ECOWAS’ Intervention in Niger Republic Suspected as a Move to Declare a State of Emergency in Nigeria

We are in receipt of a credible intelligence that Tinubu is planning to declare war on Niger Republic using ECOWAS, whose Chairmanship we understand he procured handsomely, in order to precipitate crisis (war) in that country that will certainly spread to Nigeria because of the long borderline Nigeria has with Niger. With this development a *state of emergency* will be declared in Nigeria.

As you are aware, the *constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be suspended once a state of emergency is declared*.

The whole idea is to frustrate the Petitions of LP, PDP, and APM in the Court and ensure that *judgement is not delivered within the period stipulated in the constitution,having come to the realization that with the plethora of unchallenged, uncontradicted and uncontroverted evidence tendered by LP, PDP and APM and led before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that he will be disqualified*.

It is crystal clear even to the blind that *the Petitioners proved beyond any shadow of doubt that Tinubu was, at the time of the election, not qualified to contest the election*.

What do we gain as Nigerians with war in Niger ? Nigerians will be seen as enemies of Nigeriens. The war will spread to Northern Nigeria, *our people will lose their lives, particularly, the members of the Armed forces*.

Cost of living will further go up because farming will be constrained. Unemployment and joblessness will be on the ascendancy particularly in the North. *All these and more, to what end, to remain in office?*

“The ambition of any Nigerian is not worth the blood of one Nigerian” – President Goodluck Jonathan.

By Dr. Kayode Adeyeye, Political Analyst.