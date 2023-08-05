Menu
Doctor Found Dead In Neighbors Apartment Six Weeks After Wedding

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

August 4, 2023.

A Nigerian doctor, Satmak Silas Gideon has reportedly died six weeks after his wedding in Jos, Plateau State.

According to a journalist, Bello Lukman, who anchored his wedding reception, his lifeless body was found in his neighbour’s apartment in the early hours of on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 after returning from Jos Unversity Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

“RIP to Dr Satmak Silas. Oh, this is sad and agonising: I anchored Dr Satmak’s wedding reception on 17th June 2023 at Rochas and was hopeful of a perfect union only to be called Dr Satmak’s dead body was found in their neighbor’s apartment on Wednesday after earlier returning from JUTH around 4am. His dead body, according to his family members, shows signs of poisoning with signs of struggles on his hand,” Bello said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“How he got to his neighbour’s room at 4am is still a mystery while the neighbours ‘ delay in reporting his presence and death until 4pm since 4am is been investigated by the police. This is a very sad one Dr Satmak, you died just six weeks after your wedding. May Almighty God give us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May Almighty God expose your killers. Amen,”

Late Dr. Satmak was Inducted into the medical profession in February and got married to Dinah, in June 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, friends, family members and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn him.       (www.naija247news.com).

