Nigeria’s customs confirms closure of all borders with Niger Republic

he Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has confirmed closure of all borders with the Republic of Niger.

NCS acting comptroller-general, Adewale Adeniyi, who addressed the Illela border community in Sokoto state, said closure of the country’s border is not declaration of war.

According to him, it is in compliance with the directive of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) which has suspended movement of cargo until further notice.

Adewale said;

“My mission here is to restate the directives of President Bola Tinubu, being not only the commander in chief of the federal republic of Nigeria but also chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“As we are aware, one of the chairman’s responsibilities is to promote trade between members of ECOWAS. But we all know that trade cannot happen in an environment where there is no peace.

“So the intention of government is to ensure that we leverage perfectly on the nexus between trade and security.This development informed the ECOWAS heads of states’ decision to cease trade with our neighbours, the Republic of Niger.

“However, there are other measures that are ongoing, the diplomatic front, there are engagements going on with the authority of Niger to ensure the crisis is peacefully resolved.

“So what we are saying is that the closure will be a temporary thing until we have a final resolution of the crisis in Niger Republic. But certainly we are not at war with the Niger Republic and no such declaration has been made.”