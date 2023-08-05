Atiku Warns Against War with Niger Republic Amid Coup Situation

Former Vice President of Nigeria and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has warned against military invasion of Niger Republic following the recent coup in the country.

While he supported the move for restoration of democratic rule in Niger, Atiku said both Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) must avoid military hostilities.

Instead, the former Vice President in a personally signed statement on Thursday called for dialogue and diplomatic engagements in resolving the issues.

Atiku in the statement, also commended ECOWAS for the steps taken so far on the situation in Niger Republic.

He said: “The military intervention in the Republic of Niger has created tension across the West Africa sub-region, and it is a development that has caused international attention to that neighbouring country of ours.

“The putsch is even more worrisome because the number of states that have witnessed military intervention in the last three years in the subregion is increasing.

“Of course, the world expects Nigeria to take up leadership in ensuring that the crisis of political leadership in the Republic of Niger is not just curtailed but also ensuring the restoration of democratic governance in that country.

“As the ECOWAS continues to work towards reinstating democracy in the Republic of Niger, it must be reinforced that the regional body should not travel the road of military hostilities that may exacerbate the status quo.

“The crisis in the Republic of Niger requires diplomatic engagements, and that must mean that the channels for dialogue should be well sustained.”