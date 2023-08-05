Menu
Political parties

Atiku, PDP Governors, and Party Leaders Convene in Abuja for Stakeholders’ Meeting

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Governors’ Forum; the party’s National Working Committee (NWC); and its flag bearer for the 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar; on Saturday, met at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja for a stakeholders’ meeting.

PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara; as well as other party stakeholders were present at the meeting.
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed; were at the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was not made known to journalists. However, this is the first time since after the general elections that Atiku would be meeting with the PDP governors and other party stalwarts.

The PDP and its presidential candidate are currently in court to challenge the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a case that the Presidential Elections Petition Court has reserved judgement in.

Also, the PDP has been enmeshed in serious leadership crisis that led to the removal of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as its National Chairman.

