Akpabio Declines to Ask Questions During Lalong’s Ministerial Screening, Citing Bias Concerns

During the ministerial screening, Senate President Godswill Akpabio humorously told ex-Governor Simon Lalong that he would be biased if he asked him any question. Lalong, a two-term governor of Plateau State and former Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 elections, is among the 48 ministerial nominees on President Bola Tinubu’s list.

In a light-hearted exchange, Lalong praised Akpabio as an “uncommon Senate President” and thanked the lawmakers for their support during the campaign. Akpabio acknowledged their previous roles in the campaign and stated his faith in Lalong’s integrity and capacity.

Despite his initial reluctance to question Lalong, Akpabio asked a question that “somebody else asked.” He inquired about Lalong’s plans to address the recurring herders’ crisis and communal clashes in Benue and Plateau, urging him to give a “generic answer” and take a bow.

Lalong emphasized the need for advanced technology, training and retraining of security agents, and a constitutional role for traditional rulers as solutions to the security challenges in the North Central geopolitical zone. He also stressed the importance of dialogue in handling ethno-religious crises.

Following Lalong’s responses, he received endorsements from AVM Napoleon Bali (rtd), representing Plateau South, and Simon Mwadkwon, the Senate Minority Leader representing Plateau North. After losing his senatorial bid, Lalong was given the opportunity to take a bow, indicating his approval for the ministerial position.