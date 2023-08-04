You Must Appoint Us In Presidential Villa We Prayed, Endorsed, Voted For You, Miyetti Allah Tells Tinubu

August 4,2023.

Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, the umbrella body of cattle herders in Nigeria, have said they are prepared to work even as sweepers in the Presidential Villa.

Southeast zonal leader of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, made this known while appealing to President Bola Tinubu for an appointment in his cabinet, adding that it became necessary because they prayed and voted for the President during the February 25 presidential election.

He said: “We are demanding appointments from Tinubu’s government. Even if it is as office sweepers, we are okay with it. All we want is for us to be part of the government at the centre.

“During the election, to my knowledge, my people voted for President Tinubu because his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, told my people to vote for him and they all did so.

“We prayed, supported, endorsed and did everything politically possible to ensure his victory. So he should not abandon us.

"Apart from exempting us from the N8,000 proposed palliative and other benefits of the Federal Government, the President should appoint us too, even as sweepers at the Presidential Villa we are okay with that.