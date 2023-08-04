Menu
''We're 35″ :Oby Ezekwesili and husband celebrate wedding anniversary

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, and hubby are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary today, August 4.

She took to her Twitter handle this afternoon to celebrate their union.

Posting their photos on her handle,

she wrote:

‘’We’re 35!.God loves me so much and gave me the wisdom to say “I do” to the rarest Gold of a man He ever created. I am thankful unto eternity for my #EndlessLove. Our purposeful union will forever glorify our Lord in whose Love we’ve grown ours. Loving you all the way!”

Congrats to them!  (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

