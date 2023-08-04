‘’We’re 35″ :Oby Ezekwesili and husband celebrate wedding anniversary

August 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, and hubby are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary today, August 4.

She took to her Twitter handle this afternoon to celebrate their union.

Posting their photos on her handle,

she wrote:

‘’We’re 35!.God loves me so much and gave me the wisdom to say “I do” to the rarest Gold of a man He ever created. I am thankful unto eternity for my #EndlessLove. Our purposeful union will forever glorify our Lord in whose Love we’ve grown ours. Loving you all the way!”

Advertisement

Congrats to them! (www.naija247news.com).