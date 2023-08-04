Two remanded for fraudulent sale of $400,000 oil vessel to steel company

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin has remanded Esther Shehu and David Kpanaki at the federal correctional centre for allegedly conspiring to defraud Alhaji Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, owner of Kam Steel Nigeria limited of $400,000.

The defendants were brought to the court on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, screening an offender and obstruction.

The offences contravened sections 97, 322, 167 and 148 of the penal code law and 1(3) of Advance Fee Fraud/other related offences act cap A6.

Alhaji Yusuf had written a petition to the deputy registrar of the magistrate court, Ilorin in a direct complaint on July 18, 2023, through Tofa Ahmed & Co Solicitors & Advocates.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), one Ibrahim Tenimu Shehu and Jemima Monosoko Shehu, now at large conspired with Kpanaki, who identified himself as the director of Paz Oil, an alleged “fictitious company”, to fraudulently sell a vessel MT ORYX TRADER as MT REMOS to the petitioner.

“You dishonestly presented (that) the vessel (was) free and not subject to any administrative detention, knowing fully well that it is a subject of court order.

“You also used a 16year-old- daughter of one of you, Jemima Monosoko, as Executive Director and an in-law of a suspect as another Director to fraudulently sell the vessel to the petitioner”.

“On the account of fraudulent presentation by Tenimu and Jemima, you, Kpanaki made the petitioner to spend $400,000 in addition to the purchase price of the vessel and you all absconded”, the FIR submitted.

The charge sheet further added that when the suspects were later tracked by a team of Police operatives to Abuja for possible arrest, the second accused, Esther Shehu, obstructed the officers.

“You dishonesty called your accomplice who claimed to be the DPO of the jurisdiction who deceitfully spoke to the operatives to leave the premises, that the suspect Tenimu Shehu Ibrahim (at large), will meet them at the police station by 12pm but rather with help of Kpanaki, whisked him out in a Blue Tinted Toyota Corolla to an unknown destination”, the sheet added.

Prosecutor, Nasir Yusuf, in his submission, told the court that Esther and Kpanaki confessed to the allegation during investigation at the police headquarters, Ilorin.