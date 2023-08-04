Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Saint Obi Family Announces Funeral Date

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood legend actor, Saint Obi  was buried on Thursday, August 3, and details of his funeral service were revealed by his relatives.

Naija247news recall that the Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, reportedly passed away on May 7th, 2023, after undergoing several months of an undisclosed ailment.

An anonymous resident reported that Saint Obi died on Sunday and his body was deposited at JUTH mortuary after a visit to his sister’s residence at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos.

Months after the demise of the actor, Saint Obi, the family has set August 18 for the burial, as stated in a flyer seen by Naija247news.

Advertisement

According to the flyer shared online, the funeral service will take place in Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo state, where they were born and raised.

”The Nwafor family of Ogwa, Imo State, cordially invites you as, Our Superhero goes home Obinna Nwafor Saint Obi, Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and son.

The Funeral service and interment will hold at Saint Obi’s family home, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘’We’re 35″ :Oby Ezekwesili and husband celebrate wedding anniversary
Next article
“Tinubu Prioritizes Fresh Faces Over Ex-Generals for Cabinet and Defence Minister Role Amid Terrorism Concerns”
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Niger Coup Makers Take Drastic Measures by Paul Ejime.”

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Following apparent breakdown in negotiations with an ECOWAS delegation,...

Two remanded for fraudulent sale of $400,000 oil vessel to steel company

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin has remanded...

“Pete Edochie expresses concern over the rising number of failed marriages in Nollywood.”

News Wire -
Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has expressed shock as...

Celine Dion’s Family Gives Update On Singer’s Health

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, recently provided an update on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Niger Coup Makers Take Drastic Measures by Paul Ejime.”

Africanism 0
Following apparent breakdown in negotiations with an ECOWAS delegation,...

Two remanded for fraudulent sale of $400,000 oil vessel to steel company

Top Stories 0
A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin has remanded...

“Pete Edochie expresses concern over the rising number of failed marriages in Nollywood.”

Nollywood 0
Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has expressed shock as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights