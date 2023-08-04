Saint Obi Family Announces Funeral Date

August 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood legend actor, Saint Obi was buried on Thursday, August 3, and details of his funeral service were revealed by his relatives.

Naija247news recall that the Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, reportedly passed away on May 7th, 2023, after undergoing several months of an undisclosed ailment.

An anonymous resident reported that Saint Obi died on Sunday and his body was deposited at JUTH mortuary after a visit to his sister’s residence at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos.

Months after the demise of the actor, Saint Obi, the family has set August 18 for the burial, as stated in a flyer seen by Naija247news.

According to the flyer shared online, the funeral service will take place in Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo state, where they were born and raised.

”The Nwafor family of Ogwa, Imo State, cordially invites you as, Our Superhero goes home Obinna Nwafor Saint Obi, Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and son.

The Funeral service and interment will hold at Saint Obi’s family home, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.”. (www.naija247news.com).