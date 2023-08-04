Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nollywood

“Pete Edochie expresses concern over the rising number of failed marriages in Nollywood.”

By: News Wire

Date:

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has expressed shock as most actresses in Nigeria have left their husbands.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Edochie spoke about the spate of failed marriages in Nollywood in a recent chat on the ‘WithChude’ podcast.

He also made reference to Chioma Akpotha, Ireti Doyle and Tonto Dikeh’s failed marriages.

The 76-year-old actor said most women make the mistake of thinking the grass is greener on the other side.

According to the ace actor, women should take their wedding vows seriously and remain in their marriages “for better or worse”.

Edochie also argued that “men and women are not equals in the home. In our culture, a man does not kneel to offer a ring to a woman”.

“If you come to our industry today, most of our girls who got married two or three years ago have all left their husbands,” he said.

Advertisement

“I was even shocked to hear that Chioma Chukwuka, Ireti Doyle, Tonto had also left.

“You know you take a vow when you are getting married for better or worse. Not for better for us but for better or worse.

“You will always think it is greener on the other side. That is the mistake that we all make.”

Edochie and his wife Josephine celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in October last year.

With several awards and recognition, the actor has established himself as a household name in the Nigerian movie industry.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Celine Dion’s Family Gives Update On Singer’s Health
Next article
Two remanded for fraudulent sale of $400,000 oil vessel to steel company
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Niger Coup Makers Take Drastic Measures by Paul Ejime.”

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Following apparent breakdown in negotiations with an ECOWAS delegation,...

Two remanded for fraudulent sale of $400,000 oil vessel to steel company

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin has remanded...

Celine Dion’s Family Gives Update On Singer’s Health

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, recently provided an update on...

Nigeria’s Tinubu Seeks Support from Libya and Algeria to Oppose Niger Coup Junta

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu assigned two delegations to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Niger Coup Makers Take Drastic Measures by Paul Ejime.”

Africanism 0
Following apparent breakdown in negotiations with an ECOWAS delegation,...

Two remanded for fraudulent sale of $400,000 oil vessel to steel company

Top Stories 0
A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin has remanded...

Celine Dion’s Family Gives Update On Singer’s Health

Lifestyle News 0
Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, recently provided an update on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights