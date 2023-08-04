NLC To Embark On Nationwide Strike August 14 Over FG Lawsuit

August 4,2023.

After announcing the suspension of it’s planned strike and protest, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said it would commence a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023.

The reason to embark on the strike is as a result of a lawsuit filed against the union by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The decision was agreed upon by the organized labour during its National Executive Council.

In a statement signed by the NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and the General Secretary Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, the unions said that the Ministry of Justice and National Industrial Court have continued to allow themselves to be used as agents of “anti-democracy.”.

To this effect, the union decided, “To go on total strike across the country any day labour leaders are summoned to court by the government through the NICN.

“To demand the immediate withdrawal of this litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work Friday, the 11th of August, 2023.

To embark on a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday, 14th of August, 2023 if this contemptuous court summons is not withdrawn by whosoever initiated it.”

Ajaero further noted that the organised labour will continue to support and affirm the decision to suspend further protest.

“We continue to commit to maintaining the required vigilance needed to hold government accountable on its assurances and governance in general.

“To commit to the terminal date of August 19, 2023, within which the issues around the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) price hike will be agreed given the assurances of the President and the National Assembly,” he added.

Naija247News reports that the organised labour have given the Senate a seven days window to attend to their demands, of which President Bola Tinubu promised to unveil a workable roadmap to the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) alternative next week.