Nigeriens protest against President Bola Tinubu, Call Him “Ebola Tinubu”

August 4,2023.

Nigeriens have embarked on a protest against President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

The protest in Niger Republic against Tinubu who is chairman of regional bloc, the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) is coming after a coup in the country which removed the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

It is also coming after BBC reported that Nigeria cut off power supply to Niger Republic in line with an order from the Nigerian presidency.

ECOWAS has already said that military response will be the last option it will seek to restore the democratically elected government removed by the military junta.(www.naija247news.com)