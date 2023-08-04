Menu
Politics & Govt News

Nigeriens protest against President Bola Tinubu, Call Him “Ebola Tinubu”

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 4,2023.

Nigeriens have embarked on a protest against President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

The protest in Niger Republic against Tinubu who is chairman of regional bloc, the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) is coming after a coup in the country which removed the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

It is also coming after BBC reported that Nigeria cut off power supply to Niger Republic in line with an order from the Nigerian presidency.

ECOWAS has already said that military response will be the last option it will seek to restore the democratically elected government removed by the military junta.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

