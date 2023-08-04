Nigeria’s Tinubu Seeks Support from Libya and Algeria to Oppose Niger Coup Junta

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu assigned two delegations to address the crisis in Niger Republic.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A delegation led by Nigerian diplomat Babagana Kingibe was dispatched to engage with the leaders of Libya and Algeria, while another delegation, headed by former Nigerian Head of State Gen.

Abdulsalami Abubakar, was sent to Niger to swiftly resolve the current political impasse.

Tinubu, who chairs the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, charged both delegations to robustly engage with all stakeholders and work towards an amicable resolution that promotes African peace and development, avoiding the adoption of geopolitical positions from other nations.

“We don’t want to hold brief for anybody. Our concern is democracy and the peace of the region,” the Nigerian President said.

Speaking after the meeting, Abdulsalami said the delegation would meet the coup leaders in Niger to present the demands of the ECOWAS leadership.

“We have just been given our marching orders to go to Niger and convey the feelings of our Heads of State in the region that they are not happy with what happened.

“And then gave them an ultimatum that the coupists should desist from what they are doing and give back power to an elected President.

Advertisement

“We are going there to convey this message to them and hear their response and report back what they have said,” Abubakar explained.

On his part, Kingibe said talking with Libya and Algeria, two countries bordering Niger to the North, would stimulate the solidarity required for peaceful talks.

“Of course, this kind of situation requires solidarity. It requires coordination with all parties that are relevant to the situation.

“In that regard, Libya and Algeria are also very important neighbours of Niger. So, my mission is to go there with a message from President Tinubu; to brief them on the ECOWAS position and solicit solidarity and cooperation,” Kingibe said.

He expressed optimism that the talks would avert a possible military intervention.

“We hope to find a diplomatic solution. Nobody wants to go to war, especially with neighbourly, brotherly people across the border with whom we share a common language, culture and religion,” he said.

On the Abdusalami’s delegation is the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray.P