Nigerian stock market journey northwards by 1.55%

August 4, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday close bullish as the All Share Index was up by 1.55% to close at 65,263.06 points from the previous close of 64,267.36 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 1.55% to close at N35.515 trillion from the previous close of N34.973 trillion, thereby adding N542 billion.

An aggregate of 445 million units of shares were traded in 7,095 deals, valued at N5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 51 equities emerged as gainers against 10 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Sterling Bank, Nigerian Breweries and PZ led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N3.63, N41.80 and N18.15 respectively.

CHELLARAM, Dangote Sugar and NASCON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96%, 9.95% and 9.93% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ETERNA OIL led other price decliners as it shed 9.83% of its share price to close at N23.40 from the previous close of N25.95.

JOHNHOLT and THOMSWYAT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.82% and 9.40% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Sterling Bank traded about 69 million units of its shares in 170 deals, valued at N238 million.

FCMB traded about 33 million units of its shares in 244 deals, valued at N217.8 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 33 million units of its shares in 349 deals, valued at N569 million. (www.naija247news.com).