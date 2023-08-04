Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian stock market journey northwards by 1.55%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday close bullish as the All Share Index was up by 1.55% to close at 65,263.06 points from the previous close of 64,267.36 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 1.55% to close at N35.515 trillion from the previous close of N34.973 trillion, thereby adding N542 billion.

An aggregate of 445 million units of shares were traded in 7,095 deals, valued at N5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 51 equities emerged as gainers against 10 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Sterling Bank, Nigerian Breweries and PZ led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N3.63, N41.80 and N18.15 respectively.

Advertisement

CHELLARAM, Dangote Sugar and NASCON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96%, 9.95% and 9.93% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ETERNA OIL led other price decliners as it shed 9.83% of its share price to close at N23.40 from the previous close of N25.95.

JOHNHOLT and THOMSWYAT among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.82% and 9.40% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Sterling Bank traded about 69 million units of its shares in 170 deals, valued at N238 million.

FCMB traded about 33 million units of its shares in 244 deals, valued at N217.8 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 33 million units of its shares in 349 deals, valued at N569 million.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gov Makinde Pleads As Oyo Civil Servants Continue Protest
Next article
Development Bank Restates Commitment to Empowering MSMEs
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Akwa Ibom Police Neutralize Notorious Arm Robber Wisdom Akpan

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the State Police Command's...

NCC: MAFAB has launched 5G services in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, said...

You Must Appoint Us In Presidential Villa We Prayed, Endorsed, Voted For You, Miyetti Allah Tells Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 4,2023. Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN,...

Atiku Warns Ecowas On Military Engagement

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 4,2023. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has warned the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Akwa Ibom Police Neutralize Notorious Arm Robber Wisdom Akpan

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the State Police Command's...

NCC: MAFAB has launched 5G services in Nigeria

News 0
August 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, said...

You Must Appoint Us In Presidential Villa We Prayed, Endorsed, Voted For You, Miyetti Allah Tells Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
August 4,2023. Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights