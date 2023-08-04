Menu
WAEC

NECO Records 1.2 Million Candidates Registered for 2023 SSCE

By: News Wire

Date:

About 1.2 million candidates registered for the on-going 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), the National Examinations Council (NECO) has said.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, disclosed this in Jos Plateau State, according to a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani on Friday while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some Schools.

Wushishi informed of this figure, 601,074 candidates are male while 584,814 are female.

He expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the 2023 SSCE based on reports obtained from across the country.

The Registrar said the 2023 SSCE, which would be concluded next week, was the best organised in recent years.

Wushishi stated various measures have been put in place to check examination malpractices, adding that the measures have started yielding positive results.

The Registrar who monitored the examination at Airforce Military School; King and Queens Academy and Emmanuel International College all in Jos, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination in these schools.

Prof. Wushishi had earlier monitored the conduct of the 2023 SSCE in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi States.

"Diageo Nigeria Faces Dollar Shortage Despite Foreign-Exchange Reforms"
S&P Upgrades Nigeria Economic Outlook to Stable Following Tinubu's Neoliberal Fiscal Reforms
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

