Politics & Govt News

Labour Party’s legal Team hold Thanksgiving Service For The Successful Completion Of Their Case

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 4,2023.

Labour Party’s legal team recently held a thanksgiving service for the successful completion of their case at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The team were led by the lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu. The party closed its case at the court on June 24 after calling over 13 witnesses and tendering several evidence.

The party and its flagbearer, Peter Obi, are challenging the victory of President Tinubu at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.(www.naija247news.com)

 

NLC To Embark On Nationwide Strike August 14 Over FG Lawsuit
GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria announces plans to close its operations
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

