Labour Party’s legal Team hold Thanksgiving Service For The Successful Completion Of Their Case

August 4,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Labour Party’s legal team recently held a thanksgiving service for the successful completion of their case at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The team were led by the lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu. The party closed its case at the court on June 24 after calling over 13 witnesses and tendering several evidence.

Advertisement

The party and its flagbearer, Peter Obi, are challenging the victory of President Tinubu at the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.(www.naija247news.com)