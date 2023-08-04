Israel Adesanya Discusses His Interest in WWE

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has expressed an interest in venturing into professional wrestling (WWE) but has said he won’t want to be involved in it for a long period.

While discussing his prospect of venturing into professional wrestling with “The Halfcast Podcast”, Israel Adesanya made it clear that, rather than committing to a full-time WWE career, he said he would prefer making one, two, or possibly three appearances.

He said, “I always thought maybe I would, but I think I’ll do like stints like one, two, or maybe three but not like a weekly thing”.

The 34-year-old Nigerian-born Australian mixed martial artist opened up about his concerns about taking a full-time job with WWE by stressing that he liked to write his own stories and not let others choose the characters or the overall course of the story.

Hence, Israel Adesanya believes that committing to a lengthy spell in wrestling will be a betrayal of his identity and what he represents.

“I like to write my own story, I don’t want a writer writing my story and making me a heel this month and then the good guy this month. I’d rather just write my own story and yeah, I just feel like it’ll take away from me and it’ll be a disservice to myself. If I let someone else write my story and dictate how I’m perceived”, he said.

On who inspires him to consider a spell in wrestling, Adesanya said, “Watching him (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) on the mic, just roast five people five minutes straight and that’s just like a stand-up show. You know, playing with the mic and that kind of stuff, it seeps in and then you take bits and pieces, you’re inspired by those things.”