I understood value of freedom in solitude – Trinity Guy

Two weeks after release from Police custody, skitmaker, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa aka Trinity Guy is grateful for freedom.

He reminisced about his time in solitude when he was remanded in Agodi correctional facility by a Family Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly exploiting a minor sexually.

He appreciated the love of family, explaining it was the same that helped his sanity during the travails.

He promised to apply modesty in his craft henceforth while also appreciating his colleagues, fans and his lovers generally.

Sharing his latest photos looking all dapper, Trinity Guy wrote: “THANK GOD DAVIDO BOY IS BACK.

“Spending few times in solitude showed me how valuable freedom is and how much the effect of a loving family can keep you from going insane.

“I will make sure moving on and try as much as I can to stay within the lines of modesty.

“I would just like to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to all my fans worldwide, all my colleagues and my family members. It is a very nice feeling when you know there are people who love you so much

“God bless the Nigeria police and God bless everyone that stood by me.”

In June, the prankster and the parents of a minor were remanded to the Agodi Correction Centre for allegedly s3xually exploiting a 10-year-old girl in the state.

The police charged Abdullahi alongside the parents of the victim with conspiracy and sexual abuse/exploitation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye told the court that Abdullahi, Ahmed, and his wife Rofiat allegedly conspired together to wit sexual abuse.

Arowosaye said ‘Trinity” on Dec. 17, 2022, was alleged to have sexually abused and sexually exploited a 10-year- old girl at Kuola area, Ibadan.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of Section 35 (1) and punishable under Section 35 (2) of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.

She said it also contravenes the provisions of section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Ibadan-based skit maker eventually regained his freedom on Friday, July 21, 2023 after meeting his bail conditions as announced by his colleague, Cute Abiola via his Facebook page.