Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria announces plans to close its operations

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc announced plans to close its operations in the country.

On Thursday, GSK announced through a press statement signed by their Company Secretary, Frederick Ichekwai, that it would be closing down its operations in Nigeria.

The company, whose primary activities include marketing and distribution of consumer healthcare and pharmaceutical products, said that its parent company, GSK Plc UK, had revealed its intent to cease commercialization of its prescription medicines and vaccines through its Nigerian subsidiary.

Part of the statement read, “In our published Q2 results, we disclosed that the GSK UK Group has informed GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC of its strategic intent to cease commercialisation of its prescription medicines and vaccines in Nigeria through the GSK local operating companies and transition to a third-party direct distribution model for its pharmaceutical products.”

The company said it will be briefing its employees, whom it promised to “Treat fairly, respectfully and with care, meeting all applicable legal and consultation requirements”.

“Board is conscious that shareholders will have many questions; we have been working assiduously with our professional advisors to agree on the next steps and we will be shortly submitting to the Securities and Exchange Commission, a draft Scheme of Arrangement which may, if approved, see shareholders other than GSK UK, receive an accelerated cash distribution and return of capital,” it further stated.

Advertisement

Reacting to the development, the National Co-coordinator of the Independent Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Tony Omojola, said, “There is nothing we can do and due to our economy. There are no shareholders that one can call on to acquire their shares.

“As minority shareholders, we will take back our capital. This is going to lower our investment portfolio and affect the capitalisation of the market.”

The President of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association, Bisi Bakare, lamented the effect of the shutting down on unemployment in Nigeria.

She said, “We are not happy about it. This is different from the delisting that other companies are doing. Even when they delist from the Nigerian Exchange, they still retain their employees, which is good for the economy. GSK’s plan to exit from Nigeria is really of concern to investors.

“Their exit will add to the unemployment in our system. It is quite sad. They made their money here. Why are they leaving now that we need them the most? No one expects a company like GSK to make that announcement now, especially with what is going on in the country. We know that the environment is not conducive, but they are not the only ones in the system.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Labour Party’s legal Team hold Thanksgiving Service For The Successful Completion Of Their Case
Next article
Gov Makinde Pleads As Oyo Civil Servants Continue Protest
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Akwa Ibom Police Neutralize Notorious Arm Robber Wisdom Akpan

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the State Police Command's...

NCC: MAFAB has launched 5G services in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, said...

You Must Appoint Us In Presidential Villa We Prayed, Endorsed, Voted For You, Miyetti Allah Tells Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 4,2023. Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN,...

Atiku Warns Ecowas On Military Engagement

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 4,2023. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has warned the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Akwa Ibom Police Neutralize Notorious Arm Robber Wisdom Akpan

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the State Police Command's...

NCC: MAFAB has launched 5G services in Nigeria

News 0
August 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, said...

You Must Appoint Us In Presidential Villa We Prayed, Endorsed, Voted For You, Miyetti Allah Tells Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
August 4,2023. Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights