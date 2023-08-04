Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

“Diageo Nigeria Faces Dollar Shortage Despite Foreign-Exchange Reforms”

By: News Wire

Date:

Despite the Nigerian government’s recent liberalization of the foreign-exchange market, Diageo Plc’s Nigeria unit, Guinness Nigeria Plc, is facing challenges in obtaining dollars to repay foreign-currency loans.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The decision to allow the naira to trade freely aimed to attract inflows and increase dollar supply, but it has also led to a 40% depreciation of the local currency against the dollar.

However, the demand for dollars still exceeds the available supply, causing significant currency-related losses for companies like Guinness Nigeria.

In 2023, Guinness Nigeria Plc declared a loss of 18.2 billion naira, a sharp contrast to the 15.7 billion-naira profit the previous year due to the surge in finance costs caused by the currency devaluation. Despite the desire to pay off the loans, the company faces difficulties due to the ongoing dollar shortage.

Advertisement

Emmanuel Difom, the Finance and Strategy Director, emphasized the need for improved liquidity to settle their debts in hard currency and reduce vulnerability.

To mitigate dependence on external sources for foreign currency, the company is making efforts to substitute imported raw materials with locally produced ones and expanding exports to boost dollar earnings.

While the Nigerian forex market has seen some offers for dollars, the supply remains limited, with rates ranging between 800 and 850 naira per dollar.

However, there is hope that liquidity will improve in the upcoming months, with the primary concern being the availability of dollars rather than the exchange rate.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“West African Leaders Forge Intervention Plan for Niger with Looming Deadline”
Next article
NECO Records 1.2 Million Candidates Registered for 2023 SSCE
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Niger Coup Makers Take Drastic Measures by Paul Ejime.”

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Following apparent breakdown in negotiations with an ECOWAS delegation,...

Two remanded for fraudulent sale of $400,000 oil vessel to steel company

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin has remanded...

“Pete Edochie expresses concern over the rising number of failed marriages in Nollywood.”

News Wire -
Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has expressed shock as...

Celine Dion’s Family Gives Update On Singer’s Health

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, recently provided an update on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Niger Coup Makers Take Drastic Measures by Paul Ejime.”

Africanism 0
Following apparent breakdown in negotiations with an ECOWAS delegation,...

Two remanded for fraudulent sale of $400,000 oil vessel to steel company

Top Stories 0
A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin has remanded...

“Pete Edochie expresses concern over the rising number of failed marriages in Nollywood.”

Nollywood 0
Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has expressed shock as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights