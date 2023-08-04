“Diageo Nigeria Faces Dollar Shortage Despite Foreign-Exchange Reforms”

Despite the Nigerian government’s recent liberalization of the foreign-exchange market, Diageo Plc’s Nigeria unit, Guinness Nigeria Plc, is facing challenges in obtaining dollars to repay foreign-currency loans.

The decision to allow the naira to trade freely aimed to attract inflows and increase dollar supply, but it has also led to a 40% depreciation of the local currency against the dollar.

However, the demand for dollars still exceeds the available supply, causing significant currency-related losses for companies like Guinness Nigeria.

In 2023, Guinness Nigeria Plc declared a loss of 18.2 billion naira, a sharp contrast to the 15.7 billion-naira profit the previous year due to the surge in finance costs caused by the currency devaluation. Despite the desire to pay off the loans, the company faces difficulties due to the ongoing dollar shortage.

Emmanuel Difom, the Finance and Strategy Director, emphasized the need for improved liquidity to settle their debts in hard currency and reduce vulnerability.

To mitigate dependence on external sources for foreign currency, the company is making efforts to substitute imported raw materials with locally produced ones and expanding exports to boost dollar earnings.

While the Nigerian forex market has seen some offers for dollars, the supply remains limited, with rates ranging between 800 and 850 naira per dollar.

However, there is hope that liquidity will improve in the upcoming months, with the primary concern being the availability of dollars rather than the exchange rate.