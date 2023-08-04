Contract Extension Talks Between Victor Osimhen’s Agent and Napoli Unsuccessful

The contract extension talks between Italian Serie A champions Napoli and the representatives of Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen, have reportedly been halted due to unresolved aspects of the deal.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Since the 2022-2023 season ended in which Napoli won their first Scudetto in 33 years, the Italian giants have been trying to extend Osimhen’s contract even though it is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

Reports from an Italian publication, Football Italia claimed that Roberto Calenda, who represents Victor Osimhen, communicates frequently with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis over the pending contract extension. Despite multiple discussions, no agreement has been reached yet.

So far, Calenda has had six meetings with Napoli over the contract extension of Victor Osimhen but nothing has been accomplished from the meetings.

Reports claimed that De Laurentiis has placed about £150 million price tag on Osimhen who scored 26 goals and provided 5 assists in 32 games last season.

Advertisement

The reigning Italian Serie A champions are anxious to sign the 24-year-old Nigerian striker to a new long-term contract, but talks have not yet resulted in a new agreement amidst interest from clubs throughout Europe.

According to Football Italia, Osimhen is willing to continue with Napoli but wants a release clause that would provide him some security for the future.

Tuesday’s meeting between Calenda and Napoli was intended to resume contract discussions; however, as highlighted by Corriere dello Sport via TMW, Calenda left without reaching a new arrangement.

Reports claimed that the negotiations are hanging on the failure of the parties involved to agree on Osimhen’s wage demands and the release clause Napoli are proposing.