Lifestyle News

Celine Dion’s Family Gives Update On Singer’s Health

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, recently provided an update on the 55-year-old singer’s health status, revealing that the family is still searching for effective medication for her rare disease, Stiff Person Syndrome.

The singer had bravely shared her condition and its impact on her life and career in a video on Instagram last December.

Despite the challenges, Celine remains strong in her battle against the ailment. Her sister, Linda, has moved in to provide care and support during this difficult time.

While there hasn’t been any success with finding a cure, the family remains hopeful and emphasizes the importance of rest and listening to one’s body.

Celine’s decision to step away from performing is a testament to her discipline and dedication to her well-being.

Nigeria's Tinubu Seeks Support from Libya and Algeria to Oppose Niger Coup Junta
"Pete Edochie expresses concern over the rising number of failed marriages in Nollywood."
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

