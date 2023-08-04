Celine Dion’s Family Gives Update On Singer’s Health

Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, recently provided an update on the 55-year-old singer’s health status, revealing that the family is still searching for effective medication for her rare disease, Stiff Person Syndrome.

The singer had bravely shared her condition and its impact on her life and career in a video on Instagram last December.

Despite the challenges, Celine remains strong in her battle against the ailment. Her sister, Linda, has moved in to provide care and support during this difficult time.

While there hasn’t been any success with finding a cure, the family remains hopeful and emphasizes the importance of rest and listening to one’s body.

Celine’s decision to step away from performing is a testament to her discipline and dedication to her well-being.