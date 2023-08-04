Akwa Ibom Police Neutralize Notorious Arm Robber Wisdom Akpan

August 4, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the State Police Command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), have neutralized one Sunday Wisdom, a notorious armed robber and serial killer while attempting to evade arrest.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, August 3, 2023, said Wisdom was a remnant of the dreaded armed robbery gang led by the late Malachi Uwen Friday.

The gang was responsible for the murder of about 13 persons including a female Corps member, Chinwendu Lovina Ezeh and shooting of 22 others.

“One of the most deadly armed robbers in the Akwa Ibom State Police Command’s wanted list, responsible for the murder of about (13) thirteen persons, and shooting of about twenty-two (22) others, who has dispossessed innocent Akwa Ibomites, mostly residents of Ikot Ambang, Ikot Efun, Ikot Inuan, Itak, Ikot Osukpong, Okobo Ibiono, etc in Ibiono LGA and parts of Uyo LGA, one Wisdom Sunday Akpan has been neutralised by Operatives of the Command’s Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Team while he was out for operation,” the statement read.

“The said Wisdom, who shot at Police Operatives while attempting to arrest him, is a remnant of a dreaded armed robbery gang, led by the late Malachi Uwem Friday. On 22nd July, he murdered one Nsikan Vincent Udo of Ikot Inua village at Ikot Efun junction and made away with his new Q-link motorcycle

Advertisement

“On the 8th of July, he shot and injured one Jesse Johnson and two others in a POS Shop at Ikot Ambang junction. while on the 5th of the same month, he shot and maimed one Augustina Dominic at her Supermarket

“Many POS Operators, filling Stations, Supermarket Owners, market Men and Women have been dispossessed of millions of naira by Wisdom who succeeded in spreading a lot of fear before meeting his end.

“Exhibits recovered from him are a locally reconstructed pump Action with the look of an AK-47, cartridges, a Q-link motorcycle, assorted charms, a mask, etc

“The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Olatoye Durosinmi has warned criminal elements in the State to leave the State immediately or get ready to dance the new song.”

The CP thanked good citizens of the state who have trusted the police with useful information and called for more collaboration to keep Akwa Ibom State safer. (www.naija247news.com).