Wike plan to dump PDP with Tinubu’s ministerial appointment says Ex-Minister Bio

Reports reaching Naija247news reveal the former Minister of Transportation, Ibrahim Bio, has said that Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, is on his way out of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bio disclosed this on Thursday during an interview on Arise Television while reacting to Wike’s ministerial nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Bio, it is evident that Wike will be exiting PDP because he cannot marry being a leader of the PDP in Rivers State and minister under the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

Advertisement

“Nyesom Wike is the only PDP card-carrying member on the ministerial list. I don’t know how he will marry that with being a leader of the PDP in Rivers State.

“It is apparent that Wike is on his way out of PDP”, he stated.

Naija247news recalls that Wike, three former governors and 24 other nominees made Tinubu’s ministerial list read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Thursday.