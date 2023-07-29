Tinubu administration asks ministerial nominees to complete documentation July 30

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, says documentation for all the ministerial nominees has commenced.

Gumel told newsmen on Friday in Abuja that the nominees were expected to visit the office of the SSA, located at AB 25, Basement, National Assembly complex, between July 28 and July 30.

“This is for necessary documentation, ahead of screening, which commences on Monday, July 31.

“Documentation for ministerial nominees has commenced and the nominees are expected to complete all necessary processes before the screening.

“The office will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for this purpose; this is to enable all nominees complete the process before the screening,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate had, on Thursday, received President Bola Tinubu’s list of 28 ministerial nominees for screening and confirmation.