Seplat Acknowledges Spending $19.4 Million on CEO’s Legal Defense

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Seplat Energy PLC, facing a legal battle with its Nigerian minority shareholders, has reportedly spent approximately $19.4 million in professional fees to defend its Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown. The company’s financial statement for the first half of the year also revealed a 51% decrease in profits due to the naira depreciation resulting from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s floating of the currency.

Despite the challenges, Seplat Energy posted impressive revenue of N278.3 billion ($547 million), up from N219.2 billion ($527 million) in the same period last year. The gross profit marginally increased by 0.7% to $276.3 million (N140.58 billion) compared to $274.3 million (N114.1 billion) in 2022, and the profit for the period rose to N42 billion.

However, the company reported a significant decline in operating profit, attributed to lower oil prices and foreign exchange losses due to changes in exchange rates. The company faced increased general expenses, mainly attributed to professional fees associated with the legal battle against the minority shareholders.

Seplat’s legal challenges have also resulted in the withdrawal of the CEO’s working permit, residence permit, and other visas by the Nigerian Immigration Service. Court cases and petitions have been filed against the CEO in both Lagos and Abuja, adding to the company’s woes.

Naija247news was among the media outlets that reported on Seplat’s financial situation and legal issues.

