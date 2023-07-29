Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Russia to supply 50,000 tons of grains to African countries – Putin

By: News Wire

Date:

By Emmanuella Anokam

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

St. Petersburg (Russia) July 27, 2023 (NAN) Russian President, Vladimir Putin, says Russia will supply 50,000 tons of grains to some African countries in the next three months in its bid to ensure food security.

Putin said this on Thursday while declaring the Second Russia–Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum 2023 open in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the main theme of this year’s Forum is ‘Technology and Security for Sovereign Development that Benefits People.’

About 17 African countries participating in the summit are represented at the level of head of states.

Putin said Russia would provide the products freely to consumers, adding that with its harvest records it was ready to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa on both commercial and aid basis.

“Russia holds a 20 per cent share of the global wheat market. In the first six months of 2023, it has already exported 10 million tons of grain to Africa.

“Russia is ready to provide Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Somalia, and Eritrea with 25-50 thousand tons of grain each in the next three to four months and ensure its free delivery to consumers,” he said.

Putin said Russia-Africa trade turnover reached 18 billion dollars in 2023, while trade in in agricultural products between Russia and Africa grew by 60 per cent.

Putin also announced the preparation of approximately 30 energy projects involving Russia in Africa, with a total capacity of around 3.7 gigawatts across 16 African countries.

Advertisement

He said Russian oil and gas exports to Africa had increased by 2.6 times, adding that Russia could provide Africa with unique non-energy applications of nuclear technology, including medicine.

“A Russian industrial zone near the Suez Canal in Egypt will soon launch, and its products will be exported throughout Africa.

“Russia is ready to develop Africa’s financial infrastructure and connect them to the Russian payment system.

“Russia promotes the establishment of relations between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Africa and will share integration experience of the Union State of Russia and Belarus,” he said.

EAEU is a free trade agreement that came into being in 2015 to increase economic cooperation and raise the standard of living of its members.

Member countries include Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

He, however, suggested the establishment of intergovernmental commissions with all interested countries.

He further said nearly 35,000 African students were studying in Russia, and the number was constantly growing.

“The quota has increased by 2.5 times and will exceed 4,700 persons in 2024,” he added.

He also said Russia would supply 10 mobile laboratories and train hundreds of specialists as part of a joint programme to combat infections with 2.1 billion rubles allocated for it.

Russia proposes to intensify cooperation in sport and invites African youth to participate in Russian sport events.

“Work is underway to open TASS, Russia Today, RG, and VGTRK media offices in Africa,” he said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
How Russia powers energy efficiency with local content
Next article
Summit: Expert lauds Russian govt, urges African countries to maximise opportunities
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerians Awaits Palliatives As Suffering Gets Worst

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 29,2023. NIGERIANS including lawyers, human rights activists, academics, and...

‘Exiled’ Russia’s Prigozhin hails Niger coup as a moment of long overdue liberation from Western colonisers

News Wire -
Moscow, July 28, 2023 Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny...

ECOWAS Parliament says regional security operations must be strengthened to prevent coups

Kudirat Bukola -
Monrovia, July 28, 2023 The Economic Community of...

Russia writes off $23bn debt for Africa – Putin

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
St. Petersburg (Russia) July 28, 2023 (NAN) Vladimir Putin,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerians Awaits Palliatives As Suffering Gets Worst

Politics & Govt News 0
July 29,2023. NIGERIANS including lawyers, human rights activists, academics, and...

‘Exiled’ Russia’s Prigozhin hails Niger coup as a moment of long overdue liberation from Western colonisers

Geopolitics 0
Moscow, July 28, 2023 Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny...

ECOWAS Parliament says regional security operations must be strengthened to prevent coups

Geopolitics 0
Monrovia, July 28, 2023 The Economic Community of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights