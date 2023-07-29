Leipzig coach Marco Rose renews contract until 2025

Berlin, July 28, 2023 Coach Marco Rose has renewed his contract at German Cup winners RB Leipzig by one year until 2025, the club said on Friday.

Rose, 46, took over last September from Domenico Tedesco after a slow start into the season, leading them to third in the Bundesliga and to back-to-back cup titles.

The original contract of Leipzig-born Rose was until 2024.

“When I saw the thousands of happy faces after the cup win, it filled me with pride. Leipzig is my city and the east of Germany is my home,” Rose said.

“Following this summer’s rebuilding, we want to play football that the fans can identify with. If we can do that, we will have a lot of fun together in our stadium and celebrate even more success. I’m delighted that the management have put their faith in me so that I can continue to be a part of RB Leipzig and help write more history.”

Sporting managing director Max Eberl said: “Marco has so many of the qualities that make great coaches and is a perfect fit to Leipzig and the RB way of playing football.”

Leipzig have lost Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich, Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool and Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea, and Josko Gvardiol has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

New players include Loïs Openda, Benjamin Sesko and Christoph Baumgartner.

Leipzig’s first official game is the German Super Cup on August 12 against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Their first league game is a week later at Bayer Leverkusen.