IPOB collapse is imminent as Simon Ekpa blocks Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer on social media, rejects Kanu’s leadership

In tweet seen Naija247news, the Finland exiled IPOB rebel boasted to have block a leading legal counsel to Aloy Ejimafor.

He also boasted to stubbornly pursue and continue his sit-at-home in South Eastern Nigeria.