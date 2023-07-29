D’tigress whitewash Congo in FIBA Women’s Afrobasket opener

Lagos, July 28, 2023 Nigeria’s Women Basketball team, D’tigress, on Friday at the ongoing FIBA Afrobasket Women’s Nations Cup in Rwanda, crushed Congo 69-35 in their opening match.

The defending champions of the competition wasted no time in their quest to win a record fourth title in a row in a blistering and devastating form.

The Coach Rena Wakama team left no one in doubt as they raced to a 16-8 points lead in the first quarter before making it 29-18 at the interval.

Elizabeth Balogun and Sarah Ogoke were too hot for the Congolese Ladies to handle with Balogun hitting a double figure just like Ogoke.

At the end of the third quarter, the Congolese ladies showed some good fighting character to close the margin 13-10 (46-32).

However, in the final quarter, D’Tigress knocked them badly 23-3 to close the game at 69-35. 16–8, 13–10, 17–14, 23–3.

Nigeria will be back on the Kigali BK Arena court again on Sunday against Egypt.

A victory for D’tigress puts them in the quarter finals and much needed confidence to take home another resounding competition