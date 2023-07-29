Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

D’tigress whitewash Congo in FIBA Women’s Afrobasket opener

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Lagos, July 28, 2023 Nigeria’s Women Basketball team, D’tigress, on Friday at the ongoing FIBA Afrobasket Women’s Nations Cup in Rwanda, crushed Congo 69-35 in their opening match.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The defending champions of the competition wasted no time in their quest to win a record fourth title in a row in a blistering and devastating form.

The Coach Rena Wakama team left no one in doubt as they raced to a 16-8 points lead in the first quarter before making it 29-18 at the interval.

Elizabeth Balogun and Sarah Ogoke were too hot for the Congolese Ladies to handle with Balogun hitting a double figure just like Ogoke.

Advertisement

At the end of the third quarter, the Congolese ladies showed some good fighting character to close the margin 13-10 (46-32).

However, in the final quarter, D’Tigress knocked them badly 23-3 to close the game at 69-35. 16–8, 13–10, 17–14, 23–3.

Nigeria will be back on the Kigali BK Arena court again on Sunday against Egypt.

A victory for D’tigress puts them in the quarter finals and much needed confidence to take home another resounding competition

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Leipzig coach Marco Rose renews contract until 2025
Next article
Chelsea fined N850m, Juventus kicked from European competition by UEFA
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerians Awaits Palliatives As Suffering Gets Worst

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 29,2023. NIGERIANS including lawyers, human rights activists, academics, and...

‘Exiled’ Russia’s Prigozhin hails Niger coup as a moment of long overdue liberation from Western colonisers

News Wire -
Moscow, July 28, 2023 Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny...

ECOWAS Parliament says regional security operations must be strengthened to prevent coups

Kudirat Bukola -
Monrovia, July 28, 2023 The Economic Community of...

Russia writes off $23bn debt for Africa – Putin

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
St. Petersburg (Russia) July 28, 2023 (NAN) Vladimir Putin,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerians Awaits Palliatives As Suffering Gets Worst

Politics & Govt News 0
July 29,2023. NIGERIANS including lawyers, human rights activists, academics, and...

‘Exiled’ Russia’s Prigozhin hails Niger coup as a moment of long overdue liberation from Western colonisers

Geopolitics 0
Moscow, July 28, 2023 Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny...

ECOWAS Parliament says regional security operations must be strengthened to prevent coups

Geopolitics 0
Monrovia, July 28, 2023 The Economic Community of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights