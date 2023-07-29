Menu
Political parties

Commissioners: Gov Alia sends 14 names of nominees to Benue Assembly

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel
Makurdi, July 27, 2023 (NAN) Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, has sent 14 names of nominees for screening and possible confirmation as commissioners,, to the Benue House of Assembly.
The Speaker of the house, Mr Hyacinth Dajoh, disclosed this while reading a letter titled “Submission of Commissioner Nominees and Screening” from Alia during plenary on Thursday.
Dajoh, whodid not however, give the names of the nominees, promised that their names would be revealed on the day of the screening.
He, however, said that the nominees were Benue-born technocrats, who would not fail Benue people if they succeeded in scaling through the screening process.
Speaking to newsmen after plenary, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Mr Elias Audu (Gwer-East/APC), said the governor had sent in 14 names as against the usual 16.
Audu said the governor might have genuine reasons for his actions which he believed hinged on track records of people who would help him succeed in his administration.

