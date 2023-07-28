Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

You’ve Suffered. Wait a little bit more – President Tinubu tells Nigerians

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

July 28,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to persevere in the face of hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The President made the call when he hosted youths of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday night July 27.

I can assure you that I understand your pains and the pains of your uncles, brothers, your mums. I understand, I feel it. It is not easy to get out a monster of over 40 years that is called subsidy.

Advertisement

 

For few leaders, elites, fleecing Nigeria, it’s not acceptable and will never be acceptable to us all. You’ve endured, you just need to persevere a little bit more. It’s not going to be easy to make the changes necessary, but what we are going through today is saving for greatness, tomorrow.” he said

Petrol Pump price have tripled more than three times in less than two months since President Tinubu took over office and announced the end of fuel subsidy.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BBNaija All Stars: “Won’t People say I’m irresponsible for leaving my pregnant wife – Frodd
Next article
FG approves N25, 000 allowances for doctors
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Niger Coup – Junta warns ECOWAS leaders meeting in Abuja against sending military troops into Niger

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. The military junta in Niger has warned West...

Resident doctors reject FG’s N25k quarterly allowance

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. The newly approved N25,000 quarterly accoutrement allowance from...

Nnamdi Kanu’s Letter To Simon Ekpa Authentic” – IPOB

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has slammed...

Bring Simon Ekpa Back To Nigeria To Sit At Home With Us” – Uzodinma Tells FG & Military

Peters Anene, News Editor -
July 30,2023. Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has asked...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Niger Coup – Junta warns ECOWAS leaders meeting in Abuja against sending military troops into Niger

Politics & Govt News 0
July 30,2023. The military junta in Niger has warned West...

Resident doctors reject FG’s N25k quarterly allowance

Health news 0
July 30,2023. The newly approved N25,000 quarterly accoutrement allowance from...

Nnamdi Kanu’s Letter To Simon Ekpa Authentic” – IPOB

Politics & Govt News 0
July 30,2023. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has slammed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights