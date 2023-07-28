You’ve Suffered. Wait a little bit more – President Tinubu tells Nigerians

July 28,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to persevere in the face of hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The President made the call when he hosted youths of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday night July 27.

I can assure you that I understand your pains and the pains of your uncles, brothers, your mums. I understand, I feel it. It is not easy to get out a monster of over 40 years that is called subsidy. Advertisement

For few leaders, elites, fleecing Nigeria, it’s not acceptable and will never be acceptable to us all. You’ve endured, you just need to persevere a little bit more. It’s not going to be easy to make the changes necessary, but what we are going through today is saving for greatness, tomorrow.” he said

Petrol Pump price have tripled more than three times in less than two months since President Tinubu took over office and announced the end of fuel subsidy.(www.naija247news.com)